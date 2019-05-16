Hangtown Motocross Riders Could Face Muddy Conditions Come Race Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE CITY -- For the 51st time this coming Saturday, the annual Hangtown Motocross Classic will be held out at Prairie City.

Thursday's rain and the upcoming forecast had many of the riders you'll see Saturday trying to navigate the puddles and slush that could be there come race day.

"A lot of times you have to manage the motorcycle just because of the stress it puts on the bike. It's going to take a little bit different style of riding," said Eli Tomac, the two-time defending Hangtown champion.

In the 51-year history of Hangtown, only three times has the event been run in the rain.

"It's kind of an equalizer. So, it levels the playing field a little bit and that's what I said earlier about getting the start, it just makes it that much more important," said professional motocross rider Adam Cianciarulo. "We're not scared to get dirty, so it will be a fun event no matter what."

"These motocross fans are die-hards," said Hangtown Director Bob Messer. "They know what the sport's all about and they like to see everybody ride in multitudes of conditions -- and this is no different than any other race."

Rain or shine, the Hangtown Motocross Classic will be in full effect come Saturday. Tickets are still available.