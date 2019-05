MODESTO — A Modesto man who was severely beaten in broad daylight last week in Modesto has died.

Salvador Vera was had been in a coma since he was assaulted May 6 in an alley off I Street in downtown Modesto.

A suspect in the beating, Martel Hill, was arrested the following day.

Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear confirmed Wednesday morning that Vera had died. She said the district attorney’s office may file new charges in the case.

It’s unknown what led to the beating.