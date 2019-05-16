No Injuries After Big Rig Crashes in Merced County, Spills Load of Apple Juice

MERCED COUNTY — Merced maintenance crews are working to reopen part of Highway 99 after a big rig spilled a huge amount of bottled apple juice, just north of Atwater.

Thursday morning, a big rig hit a roadside guardrail and wrapped around the overhead sign at the northbound Highway 99 Westside Boulevard and Bellvue Road exit.

The damage to the big rig trailer caused a large amount of apple juice to spill onto the highway shoulder.

The number three lane is expected to be reopened around 2 p.m.

No one was hurt in the crash.

How Do You Like Them Apples? Read up on (thankfully, a non-injury) traffic incident this morning involving a big rig and 65,000 pounds of apple juice from this morning in @MercedCounty: https://t.co/VYDF6sO8WK pic.twitter.com/wgi267Pdib — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) May 16, 2019