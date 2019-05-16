No Injuries After Big Rig Crashes in Merced County, Spills Load of Apple Juice

Posted 9:32 AM, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 09:31AM, May 16, 2019

MERCED COUNTY —  Merced maintenance crews are working to reopen part of Highway 99  after a big rig spilled a huge amount of bottled apple juice, just north of Atwater.

Thursday morning, a big rig hit a roadside guardrail and wrapped around the overhead sign at the northbound Highway 99 Westside Boulevard and Bellvue Road exit.

The damage to the big rig trailer caused a large amount of apple juice to spill onto the highway shoulder.

The number three lane is expected to be reopened around 2 p.m.

No one was hurt in the crash.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.