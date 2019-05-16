Pine Grove Man Says He Picked Up Bags of Trash Left Behind by Amgen Tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMADOR COUNTY -- Pine Grove resident Charlie Sharp was upset with the amount of trash that was discarded from the bicyclists in the Amgen Tour of California as it passed through the foothills on Monday.

"I witnessed them throwing this stuff out in the middle of the woods," Sharp told FOX40.

Stage 2 of the race started in Rancho Cordova. Cyclists from around the world rode more than 130 miles to South Lake Tahoe.

"This whole highway just littered with Clif Bars and energy drinks," Sharp said Thursday. "There was a lot more that I wasn't able to pick up because it wasn't a safe spot to stop."

On his own, Sharp said he was able to fill several bags of trash.

"Last year, there was quite a bit of garbage up there also," he said.

Sharp said he understands the need for speed when it comes to racing but also said the responsibility for the trash has to come from the bicyclists.

"A 100% cleanup, not just a quick, 'That'll do.' But if they can put this stuff into their spandex or have a little separate little pocket, if it comes with you, it should go with you," he said.

As the race continues down the beautiful coast of California, Sharp is concerned this problem will only get worse.

"I just wanna see this place protected," Sharp said. "I love California, it's a beautiful place, but we have some of our priorities bass-ackwards, so to speak."

FOX40 reached out to organizers of the Amgen Tour to find out what steps, if any, were taken to clean up the trash. We also wanted to know if there was a game plan already in place for cleanup and how they might better prepare for next year's race. As of early Thursday evening, FOX40 had not heard back.