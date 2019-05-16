Police Search for 2 Men Caught on Camera Vandalizing Tesla in Old Sacramento

OLD SACRAMENTO — Police are searching for two men who were caught on a Tesla’s surveillance system vandalizing the car in Old Sacramento.

On May 9 just before 7 p.m., two men were caught on video walking along Front Street near K Street before approaching a Ram pick-up truck, which is parked next to the Tesla.

In the footage, the men appear to examine the truck before one of them takes out a key and drags it along the side of the Tesla.

Both suspects grin as they back up to look at the two vehicles.

As the driver gets into his seat he hits the Tesla with his door all while the man who’s with him appears to pass over the Tesla again with something in his hand.

The Sacramento Police Department says the men caused “significant damage” to the car.

The suspects are white and between 20 and 30 years old, according to the police department. One is around 5 feet 11 inches tall and 190 pounds while the other is believed to have been around 5 feet 9 inches tall and 170 pounds.

Both men were wearing black hats. The taller man was also wearing black sunglasses, a black shirt with “Merica” written on the front, dark blue jeans and black flip-flops.

The other man was wearing glasses, a gray shirt and gray pants, as well as black shoes with a white sole.

If you have any information about the vandals you are asked to call the police department at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.