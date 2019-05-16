President Trump Honors Fallen Northern California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump honored fallen law enforcement officers May 14 at a memorial in Washington D.C.

He shared stories of officers killed in the line of duty in the last year, calling law enforcement "the finest and the bravest."

Among those mentioned was Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh, who was fatally shot the day after Christmas during a traffic stop.

Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson was in attendance and says the journey has been emotional for him and his department.

"We're a family, we're a department of 12," Richardson said. "It's not like most departments. We are literally like a family, so to just select a is just too hard and everyone deserved to be here to see (Singh's) name on the wall."

Also in attendance was Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones. Local deputies were there to celebrate the life of Deputy Mark Stasyuk, who was killed responding to a robbery in Rancho Cordova.