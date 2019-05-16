Sacramento Teachers Cancel Second One-Day Strike

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento City Teachers Association says it has canceled its one-day strike scheduled for May 22 to protest what they have called their district’s “refusal to honor promises” laid out in a November 2017 agreement.

The union made the announcement Thursday at the headquarters of the Sacramento City Unified School District.

SCTA has been in a dispute with the district over a $35 million budget deficit, which puts the district at risk of being taken over by the state. Significant spending cuts will have to be made within the district before a deadline set for June.

SCUSD approved the elimination of 178 jobs earlier this month. Of those, 59 are staff members that are retiring or resigning to take jobs in other districts. But 102 of the positions are those who want the job but are getting laid off.

A one-day SCTA strike was also held last month. In response to April’s strike, SCUSD issued the following statement: