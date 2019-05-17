‘Miracle Pup’ Survives After Being Shot Three Times

Posted 11:38 AM, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 11:37AM, May 17, 2019

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakerfield area pet rescue, Pet Matchmaker Rescue is sharing the story of a ‘Miracle Pup,’ who has survived being shot three times in the head.

The rescue says that Wednesday evening, a Good Samaritan heard gunshots outside her home and after running outside, she found people running down the street and a crying puppy Oakley under her car.

After following the dogs cries, the individual found that the dog had been shot in the head.

Oakley, who is now blind in her left eye from one of the bullets will have to go through surgery to remove her eye.

The rescue is now calling on the community to find the people that shot the dog. They are also asking the public to donate for Oakley’s treatment and recovery.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.