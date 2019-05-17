Police Ask for the Public’s Help after a Woman’s Body was Found Naked and Bloody in Modesto

Watch Kristi Gross’ report tonight on FOX40 News.

MODESTO — Modesto Police say they are following up on leads that will help track down two people they believe are involved in death of a homeless women.

A red and white rose was placed on the ground where a naked woman’s body was found in downtown Modesto, Monday morning.

“I opened the gate and I just saw that woman she was nude, and she was filled with blood everywhere. This whole section was bloody. The wall there was bloody,” said Corenell Militaru.

Militaru, who is a nearby business owner, and his girlfriend made the gruesome discovery behind his shop on the 700 block of 18th street.

“It shocked me. I just froze for a couple of seconds. I was trying not to freak out,” he said. “So, I told [my girlfriend] just please call 911 and tell them to send everyone.

Police rushed to the area and later identified the victim as 47-year-old Christina Hill.

Hill was known to those who work with the homeless in the area.

“Justice should be served for this poor woman ‘cause no one should suffer that way no matter what,” Militaru stated.

Modesto police released surveillance video from a nearby Quick Stop around the time of the murder; they’re asking for the public’s help identifying a man seen in the video without a shirt on and with multiple tattoos over his chest and torso.

Sgt. Kalani Souza says detectives are calling him a “person of interest.”

“They believe he may be a witness, or he may be involved in the incident. We’re not sure what his involvement is at this time,” Souza said.

Police say they’re looking for a woman who was also seen in the area around the same time and they’re actively following up on leads— but so far, Hill’s killer hasn’t been caught.

“We hope that the community and the public can help us identify these people so we can bring our victim’s killers to justice,” Souza said.