Two Men Caught on a Tesla’s Security Cameras are Accused of Keying the Car, Causing Serious Damage

SACRAMENTO — Unlike most cars, the Tesla has multiple cameras built into the vehicle that turn on to record a crime as it’s unfolding, which is the case in Old Sacramento where vandals keyed a Tesla in broad daylight.

Two men are accused of scratching the side of a parked Tesla with their keys — leaving behind some serious damage.

“I think it’s awful, especially in a place like this where it’s so public and people are vigilant and walking around. People are here to have fun with their families,” said Sara Rose Thilbout.

Thankfully for the car owner Tesla has built in cameras that turn on when there’s a threat near the vehicle.

In the video, two men approach a truck parked directly next to the Tesla; the men then appear to spot some dings to their truck door and decide to make a move.

One of the men takes his key out and proceeds to scratch the entire side of the Tesla.

“That’s really messed up and it sucks to know there are people out there like that,” Thilbout said.

But the man wasn’t done, the video shows him allegedly keying the Tesla a second time.

The second man then opens the truck’s door with force, smashing it into the Tesla.

“Anytime you can get an incident like this on video, it’s extremely helpful,” said Sgt. Vance Chandler with the Sacramento Police Department.

Chandler says tips have already been pouring into his department, all thanks to the video.

And he hopes it serves as a lesson to anyone else thinking of taking their key to someone else’s vehicle.

“Respect other people’s property. In this incident, these two gentlemen keyed someone else’s property and did some major damage and it’s very expensive to get that fixed,” Chandler explained.

The pair caught on camera face felony vandalism charges once they’re apprehended.

And people in the area say they hope the men are found soon.

If you notice either of the people pictured — you’re urged to contact the Sacramento Police Department and you may remain anonymous.