Veterans Take Virtual Honor Flights in El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY — Serenaded and saluted… 80 veterans who’ve pledged themselves to this country got a special thank you Friday in El Dorado County.

Those who marched in to and dropped bombs during some of America’s most violent moments are aging, along with their accomplishments.

While they might want to see the memorials that have been erected to acknowledge their bravery, many can’t fly so ceremonies like the one on Friday bring them to Washington, D.C. virtually.

That way they can experience the honors via video.

“It was fascinating. In fact I probably thought this would turn out to be a bore. I am thrilled with what I’ve seen so far,” said veteran Jerry Boyle.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in Washington, D.C. through that area and not even seen most of this stuff that I’ve seen today.”

Last year, the Honor Flight Network actually flew more than 21,000 of Boyle’s brothers and sisters in arms to the nation’s capitol.

Still waiting to go in person? 38,000 people.

Thousands more are delighted just to be a part of it all virtually.

And if you’re looking for an endorsement, what would Ramacher Stilton tell any fellow veteran about what he experienced today?

“Tell’em I’d come back tomorrow,” he said with a laugh.

If you’d like to make a donation to help veterans across the country see their memorials in person or otherwise you can mail a check to:

Honor Flight, Inc.

Attn: Meredith Rosenbeck

175 South Tuttle Road

Springfield, OH 45505

You can also make a donation by logging on to https://www.honorflight.org/.