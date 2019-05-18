Neighbors are in Shock after Deadly Shooting at Stockton Apartment Complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON – Many neighbors in a Stockton apartment complex are shaken after a deadly shooting happened Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses say the gunshots were so loud that it sounded like they were being fired right outside their window.

“I’m still shaking. This is just crazy,” said Stephen Grant. “I knew that person and then for my kids to be sitting around watching TV and all we hear were [gunshots].”

Grant is still in shock hours after the gunshots rang out.

He and his family were enjoying a relaxing movie day at home — when a peaceful afternoon quickly turned into what felt like a war zone.

“All you heard [were gunshots] and I yelled to me kids ‘everyone get down, get down, hit the dirt,” Grant explained.

Officers were called to the Mi Casa Apartments off Bianchi Road at around 4 p.m. in the afternoon to reports of a man shot.

Stockton police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He was a good man and a good father,” Grant expressed.

Grant says the victim was his neighbor and a good friend.

He didn’t know what had happened until he stepped outside his apartment.

“I made sure my family was safe and then someone knocked on my door and said, ‘I think your friend is laid out on the ground.’ And I said, ‘my friend?’ I thought it must be my neighbor, so I come out and look it’s my homeboy laying there,” Grant said.

Tonight, Grant is holding his children a little tighter — after seeing someone he cared about be taken from the world far too soon.

“I’m happy that my family is safe and no one on my side got hurt, but my condolences go out to his family, because he didn’t deserve that,” he said.

Homicide detectives with the Stockton Police Department have taken over the investigation. There’s still no word on any suspects or a motive.