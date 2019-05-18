South Sacramento Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Injured, Including 4-Year-Old Boy

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and three injured, including a 4-year-old boy.

Around 10:40 p.m. Friday, authorities responded to an apartment complex near 7300 Stockton Boulevard for a shooting.

When they arrived, they found three adult victims inside an apartment complex. A 27-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper body remains in critical condition and a 26-year-old man, also with a gunshot wound to the upper body, remains in the hospital. Authorities say he is stable.

A four-year-old boy, who was transported to the hospital before authorities arrived at the shooting scene, also remains in the hospital and is listed as stable.

At this time, the victims’ identities and their relation to each other is not known.

The Sacramento Sheriff investigators said witnesses reported seeing five black men in all black clothing leaving the scene of the shooting.

Investigators have not determined a motive but they do believe the location was targeted.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115.

