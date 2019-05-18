Stockton’s New Library and Recreation Center to Open by 2022

Watch Kristi Gross’ report tonight on FOX40 News after the MLB game.

STOCKTON — Plans are shaping up for Stockton’s newest library and recreation center.

“I definitely can’t wait until it opens,” expressed Lashawn Robinson.

Robinson is excited to have a new safe space for kids and families to enjoy in northeast Stockton.

“It also cuts down on the violence too. You know, when kids have a lot more different things that they can do instead of being and hanging out in these streets,” Robinson said. “Because there’s so many kids dying younger and younger because they’re in the wrong place at the wrong time. This right here will give them a chance, give them an outlet.”

Robinson and her daughter were among dozens of people who attended one of the two community meetings Saturday, which showcased updated plans for the multi-million-dollar project that will be located near Ronald McNair High School.

“With her, she goes to an Aspire school but outside of that, you know, she’s not able to get the tutoring she needs and the helps that she needs and with this it would be really helpful for a lot of people in Stockton,” Robinson stated.

The new 19,000 square foot building will include a modern library and resource center, and other amenities like a gym and fitness area, as well as a kitchen for culinary classes.

“I’m always looking to provide more access to the library services and resources that we have,” said Suzy Daveuly.

Deputy of Community Resources and City Librarian, Suzy Daveuly, says this is a project designed with community input in mind.

“We’ve gone out and really talked to people and said, ‘what do you want, what do you need.’ They told us, we heard it and here it is in design,” Daveuly said.

In the last year, the city has seen an increase in the number of people coming to the libraries and checking out books and other materials.

“I’m not at all worried about a decline anywhere else. I think that we’ll just be bringing in new users to the library, Daveuly said. “We’re going to be reaching a whole new neighborhood.”

The city is continuing to seek public input on services that should be offered.

Doors to the new library and community center are expected to open by 2022.

“The possibilities are limitless in this new facility,” Daveuly stated.

The project is funded mostly through the Measure M tax which voters passed in 2016.

You can find more information about the new library and community center from their online news release and the city’s website.

