Flooding Shuts Down Stockton Streets

STOCKTON -- Police say floodwaters have taken over several streets in Stockton, leading to road closures in the area.

At 4:16 p.m. Sunday, the Stockton Police Department reported Hammer Lane was temporarily shut down between Lorraine Avenue and Girardi Way due to flooding.

Around an hour later, March Lane and Quail Lakes Drive were shut down.

Viewers sent FOX40 videos of cars driving through floodwaters as heavy rain and even hail fell on the city.

Proof that we’re gonna die because it started snowing in Stockton in fucking May pic.twitter.com/lqD3ISqEGl — Yvette (@yvettiie_doee) May 19, 2019

The Stockton Metropolitan Airport measuring station shows .67 inches of rain have fallen in the area since midnight. However, the Stockton Fire Station on Pacific Avenue reported 2.04 inches.

There may be more showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Breaking News: March Lane and Quail Lakes is shut down due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/XtsHwkgzM1 — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) May 20, 2019

Stay with FOX40 for more weather updates.