Police Find Pipe Bombs in Grass Valley Woman’s Home

GRASS VALLEY – Pipes bombs were found in a woman’s residence after an anonymous tip was called into the Grass Valley Police Department Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the call came in around 3:30 p.m. and pointed them to Mary Dalton’s home on the 400 block of Lamarque Court. The pipe bombs were found in her closet.

The Explosive Ordinance Disposal team from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office rendered the items safe, according to the Grass Valley police.

Dalton, 52, was arrested for “possession of a destructive device and booked into the Nevada County Jail,” authorities said.