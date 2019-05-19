Police: Man Steals Guns and Gear from Officer’s Home, Impersonates Law Enforcement in Turlock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURLOCK -- Turlock police are urging the public to be on alert after a burglary suspect stole a law enforcement officer's guns and gear, and is now impersonating an officer.

Police say the suspect, caught on surveillance video, is considered armed and dangerous.

Surveillance video shows the man, wearing a sheriff's vest and jeans, walking down a homeowner's driveway and checking their car doors before walking away.

“I think we have to be more aware than we were before,” said Ron Visco, who lives next door to the home that captured the video.

Turlock police believe the man seen in the video is the same suspected burglar who broke into a law enforcement officer's home earlier this month.

Investigators say the suspect stole two handguns, a rifle, a Kevlar helmet and a bulletproof vest with removable “sheriff,” “DEA” and “police” patches.

"I'm concerned for the simple fact that he's armed and dangerous,” Visco said. “He has this uniform on and he's mocking the police and the rest of the neighborhood just making fun of people and he's saying, ‘Catch me if you can.’”

Police say the man was caught on another neighbor's camera in the same green sheriff's vest just 22 minutes earlier.

Police are still searching for the suspect but say there haven't been any other sightings of the imposter since last week.

Some neighbors told FOX40 they're now on edge. Others like Visco said they still feel safe in their quiet Turlock neighborhood where everybody looks out for each other.

“This man will get caught,” Visco said. “He's making mistakes and he will get caught, no question in my mind.”

Turlock police are asking anyone with information to call them.

They also say if you're unsure if you're interacting with a legitimate law enforcement officer you can call 911 to report the activity and a dispatcher will be able to verify them.