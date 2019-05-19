Sacramento Police: One Killed, One Injured in South Natomas Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH NATOMAS -- Sacramento police are investigating after two people were shot in South Natomas.

Two males, whose ages have not been reported, were shot in the area of West El Camino Avenue and Stonecreek Drive, according to Sgt. Vance Chandler with the Sacramento Police Department.

Chandler reports officers began CPR after finding one of the shooting victims.

One of the victims died at the scene. The other was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It appears the victims may have been targeted by the shooter or shooters, according to Chandler.

Several apartment complexes surround the shooting scene.

Chandler says the person who called 911 told police they heard tires screeching after gunfire erupted. The police department has not provided any additional details about the shooting.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates on this investigation.