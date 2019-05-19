Temple Memorial to Florida Shooting Victims to be Burned

Posted 4:17 PM, May 19, 2019

People visit the Temple of Time art installation May 19, 2019 in Coral Springs, Florida. For the past three months, the installation has served as a space for the grieving to gather and reflect before it is ignited. The Temple of Time was constructed and is scheduled to be burned later this evening to help the communities heal following last year’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — A temple built as a memorial to the 17 victims of a Florida high school mass shooting is to be burned to the ground in a symbolic gesture of healing.

The “Temple of Time” public art installation will be set on fire in a Sunday evening ceremony hosted by the cities of Parkland and Coral Springs, where Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students live.

San Francisco-area artist David Best created the 1,600-square-foot Asian design with a spire roof and traveled with a crew of 26 regular volunteers in February, during the massacre’s anniversary.

Most construction materials and other expenses were paid by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s public arts foundation.

Described by some as “therapeutic,” the ceremonial fire is supposed to symbolize the release of pain left inside.

