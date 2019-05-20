A Song of Coffee and Water: ‘Game of Thrones’ Leaves Plastic Bottle in Shot During Finale

**The above video contains spoilers!**

The convenience stores of Westeros have done good business in recent weeks.

Just two weeks after eagle-eyed viewers spotted a rogue takeaway coffee cup in an episode of “Game of Thrones,” the show’s highly anticipated finale left fans bemused once again.

This time, a plastic water bottle made a cameo appearance. Eight years of fighting for the Iron Throne can leave you a bit parched, after all.

The bottle debuted in a tense scene as characters discussed the fate of Westeros.

Viewers spotted it tucked behind Samwell Tarly’s foot, and the show was in hot water on Twitter just moments later.

Some viewers said they spied a second water bottle later in the episode.

The latest gaffe creates a new headache for HBO, which handled the coffee cup incident deftly, with a lighthearted statement.

“The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea,” the company said.

News from Winterfell. The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea. pic.twitter.com/ypowxGgQRl — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) May 6, 2019

The final season of the worldwide phenomenon has received underwhelming reviews and a frosty reception from many longtime fans, who complain the show has been rushed.

For some, this latest modern intrusion only made things worse.

More than a million people have signed a petition urging showrunners to “remake ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 with competent writers.”