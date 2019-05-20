Dozens Displaced after Heavy Rain, Hail Lead to Ceiling Collapse at Stockton Apartment Complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Ceilings at the Meadow Green Apartments in Stockton went from leaking to collapsing in a matter of minutes Sunday afternoon during a mid-May downpour.

"As I'm trying to put the towels and everything down, it collapsed right up on me," Jordan Swain said. "Literally as it happened my neighbors started banging on my door. I opened my door, the same thing just happened to them."

No injuries were reported, but Swain and dozens of other residents have been displaced.

Danzell Walker said at least three sections of his ceiling fell apart and he and his wife Tonya Johnson tried to navigate the chaos.

"I was frantic. I was all over the place, scared, trying to get stuff out the way, trying to grab stuff, putting stuff in garbage bags," Johnson said.

Swain feels this could have been prevented, saying the building’s roofs have had documented leaks this season. He believes that while the Meadow Green Apartments attend to individual service requests, they ignored a larger problem with the building’s infrastructure.

City code enforcement was examining the complex Monday morning.

Though just one building had ceilings collapse on Sunday, management said ceilings in other buildings on the property were showing signs of failure.