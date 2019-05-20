Kings’ Walton Keeps Distance from Media as Pre-Draft Workouts Begin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- As NBA draft hopefuls went through drill after drill Monday at the Sacramento Kings' practice facility, new head coach Luke Walton sat with his brain trust -- minus President of Basketball Operations Vlade Divac.

Walton, barely a month on the job, which has already been scarred by an alleged sexual assault lawsuit and subsequent investigation into the matter by both the NBA and the Kings, kept his distance from the assembled media.

It appeared Monday that no new coaching staff hires have been made, as Walton's own status as head coach is still up in the air.