Smash-and-Grab Thieves Steal $20,000 Worth of Jewelry from Kay Jewelers Outlet

FOLSOM — Folsom police are searching for three thieves who stole $20,000 worth of jewelry from Kay Jewelers Outlet early Sunday.

Melanie Catanio with the Folsom Police Department reports the alarm company alerted officers to people inside the Folsom Premium Outlets store around 1:51 a.m.

An older model, white pick-up truck was backed into the store, allowing the thieves to get inside, where they began smashing display cases.

At least two of the burglars were men. They all had bandanas covering their faces so Catanio could not provide any additional details about their identities.

If you have any information about the theft you are asked to call the Folsom Police Department.