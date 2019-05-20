Teenage Suspects Run from Deputies near Howe Avenue Elementary School

ARDEN-ARCADE — Howe Avenue Elementary School was placed on lockdown Monday morning as police searched for two suspects in the Arden-Arcade area.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies tried to stop two suspicious teenagers in a vehicle behind a business on Howe and El Camino avenues. The teenagers ran and deputies began searching for them in the area.

The San Juan Unified School District reported the lockdown at 10:13 a.m. before deputies found the two teens and arrested them.

Several firearms were also found in the suspects’ vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says the 17-year-old boy and the 18-year-old man face firearms possession, narcotics possession for sale, resisting or obstructing arrest and gang-related charges.

