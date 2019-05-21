2 People Shot, Killed in Grass Valley; Suspect in Custody

Posted 5:30 AM, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:48AM, May 21, 2019

GRASS VALLEY — Two people are dead following a shooting late Monday in Grass Valley.

Police say the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Glenwood Road. A man and a woman, both in their late 20s or early 30s, were found shot several times inside a home.

The man suspected of shooting the two people, identified by police as 35-year-old Michael Pocock, was arrested at a home nearby.

It’s unclear if Pocock knew the two people or what the motive behind the shooting was.

This is a developing story.

