2 People Shot, Killed in Grass Valley; Suspect in Custody

GRASS VALLEY — Two people are dead following a shooting late Monday in Grass Valley.
Police say the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Glenwood Road. A man and a woman, both in their late 20s or early 30s, were found shot several times inside a home.
The man suspected of shooting the two people, identified by police as 35-year-old Michael Pocock, was arrested at a home nearby.
It’s unclear if Pocock knew the two people or what the motive behind the shooting was.
This is a developing story.
39.219061 -121.061061