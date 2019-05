FAIRFIELD — Police in Fairfield are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Officials say no officers were injured but one suspect was wounded at the scene near Claybank Road and Horizon Drive.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting. The suspect’s condition is unknown.

Local police officers involved in on-duty shooting in the area of Claybank Rd and Horizon Dr. No officers injured with one suspect wounded. Statement to be made to the press a 6:30 am in the parking lot of 2573 Claybank Rd. #FFPD via @LtGregH pic.twitter.com/LzAYkLAZfB — Fairfield, CA Police (@FairfieldPolice) May 21, 2019

Police were expected to give an update later in the morning.

This is a developing story.