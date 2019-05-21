Former Tuolumne County Coach Accused of Sexually Abusing Players, Students in 1990’s

TULOUMNE COUNTY — A former coach at a Tuolumne County school was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of sexually abusing children.

Mona McGrady is facing 13 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child 14 or 15 years of age, and one count of sexual penetration with a foreign object of a person under 18 years of age.

McGrady, 61, was a coach and sports team coordinator at Mother Lode Christian School. Investigators say the alleged abuse happened with students and players during the 1990’s.

McGrady resigned from the school nearly 20 years ago, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says their investigation into the allegations of abuse lasted for six months until McGrady turned herself in on Monday morning.

Investigators ask anyone with information related to the case to call the sheriff’s office at (209) 533-5815.