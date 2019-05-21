‘It’s Just Football:’ UC Davis’ Keelan Doss Makes Impression at Raiders Training Camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMEDA -- The Oakland Raiders started another off-season training camp Tuesday, and one of the new players making an impression is wide receiver Keelan Doss, who played at University of California, Davis.

Doss doesn't care that he went undrafted last month.

"At the end of the day, I've got to make the team and just having that Raiders logo on my helmet, it means a lot," Doss said. "Like I said man, it's just coming out here and getting ready to go, so we'll see what happens."

In his mind, he's exactly where he is supposed to be.

"It all works out, and I knew as soon as Coach Gruden called me and I was able to talk to him on the phone for a little bit and I had no other choice in mind who I wanted to play with. So I chose the Raiders," he said.

"I think he's smart," Head Coach Jon Gruden said. "He's athletic, he's got size, and I think he's going to be able to compete on special teams as well."

Doss compiled some serious numbers during his last two seasons with UC Davis -- 233 receptions, over 2,800 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns.

"At the end of the day, it's just football and it's about going out there and executing your assignment. And that's the same thing I've been doing the last 10 years of my life. So, it's just going out there and playing football at the end of the day," Doss told FOX40.

Doss grew up in Alameda, about 10 minutes from the Raiders' practice facility.

"Just being here is kind of surreal. I wasn't happy just to sign, I want to make the team and to have a long, successful career," he said. "I'll do anything to do that, and it starts with coming out there every day and just going to work."