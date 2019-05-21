Manteca Man Seen Beaten on Video Now Accused of Sexually Assaulting Disabled Woman

Watch Kay Recede’s report on this story tonight on FOX40 News at 5 & 6.

MANTECA — A Manteca man whose brutal beating was caught on camera last summer is now a suspect in a sexual assault investigation.

The Manteca Police Department says Sahib Singh Natt groped a 54-year-old disabled woman last month at the city’s senior center.

“Mr. Natt was subsequently charged with sexual battery, a misdemeanor, and misdemeanor elder abuse,” Manteca Police Lt. Stephen Schluer said.

Schluer says Natt, 72, was arrested Tuesday.

Investigators say the woman Natt is accused of groping is developmentally disabled – with the mind of a child.

Schluer says the woman is a Manteca CAPS participant, which is a program that takes care of adults who are developmentally disabled. CAPS would not comment.

“The person who reported it had walked outside to the alcove where the female is getting her shoulders rubbed,” Schluer said. “She was walking towards them and got closer to them, he actually had moved his hands and started massaging her breasts.”

Schluer says a staff member reported the incident.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident.

As for last year’s incident, in which two teenage suspects attacked and attempted to rob Natt, Schuler says the two incidents are not related.

“That case, it was learned, that the suspects there believed that he had a large amount of gold on him,” the lieutenant said.

Detectives add that while the investigation was underway, the city had forbidden Natt from coming to the senior center.

Natt’s family told FOX40 they were shocked and don’t believe the allegation is true.

For now, Natt is in jail. His bail is set at $350,000.