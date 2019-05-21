New Federal Charges Filed in California Synagogue Shooting

Posted 9:34 PM, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 09:33PM, May 21, 2019

A make-shift memorial sits across the street from the Chabad of Poway Synagogue on Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Poway, California, one day after a teenage gunman opened fire, killing one person and injuring three others including the rabbi as worshippers marked the final day of Passover, authorities said. (Photo by SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — New federal charges have been filed against a man suspected of opening fire in a Southern California synagogue, killing one person and wounding three others.

A federal grand jury on Tuesday handed up a revised indictment against John T. Earnest that adds four counts of discharging a firearm during crimes of violence.

He earlier pleaded not guilty to 109 federal charges including committing a hate crime and to state charges, including murder, in connection with the April 27 attack on the Chabad of Poway Synagogue. The charges also include attempted arson of a mosque.

Prosecutors say the 19-year-old attacked the synagogue with a semi-automatic rifle and was carrying 50 extra rounds of ammunition but had trouble reloading. He was chased outside and later captured.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.