Nipsey Hussle Shooting Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Murder Charge as Bail is Set at $6.53 Million

Eric Holder, the man prosecutors say fatally shot rapper Nipsey Hussle, has been indicted by a grand jury for one count of murder, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday.

He is also accused of two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon for the March 31 incident in which two other people were wounded.

Holder pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday and bail was set at $6.53 million. His next court appearance, a pretrial hearing, is scheduled for June 18.

CNN has reached out to an attorney representing Holder for comment but didn’t get an immediate response.

If convicted of murder, Holder faces up to a life sentence in prison, according to the district attorney’s office. The penalty for a conviction on an attempted murder charge is 15 years to life.

Hussle, 33, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was a beloved rapper, entrepreneur and philanthropist in his community in Los Angeles. He was shot dead in March outside his clothing store.

The grand jury returned the indictment, which was unsealed Tuesday, on May 9, the district attorney’s office said.