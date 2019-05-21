Stolen Pickup Truck Bursts into Flames, Ending High-Speed Police Chase Through Sacramento County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A high-speed police chase ended with a stolen pickup truck bursting into flames Tuesday in South Sacramento.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Department notified the California Highway Patrol about an armed and dangerous suspect driving west on Highway 50, according to a spokesman with the CHP.

An East Sacramento California Highway Patrol sergeant spotted the suspect in a stolen pickup truck and tried to stop him but the suspect sped away.

The spokesman reports the suspect was driving erratically at high speeds before leaving the highway at 65th Street and colliding with another vehicle.

He continued to speed through Sacramento County, where he crashed into at least two other vehicles.

The suspect missed the turn onto Gerber Road from Palmer House Drive and went through a fence, according to the CHP spokesman. He stopped along the side of a creek and flames took over the pickup truck, sparking a grass fire. No structures were affected by the flames.

Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies detained the suspect, who has not been identified, after he ran from the truck.

No injuries have been reported from the collisions.