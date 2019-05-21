Video: Graduating Seniors Thank Former Teachers

Posted 12:37 PM, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 12:13PM, May 21, 2019

Graduating high school seniors returned to Antelope Meadows Elementary School to thank their former teachers.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.