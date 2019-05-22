Highway 70 Closed at Plumas Lake Due to 3 People Considered Armed and Dangerous

PLUMAS LAKE — All lanes of southbound Highway 70 are closed in the area of Plumas Lake in Yuba County while police search for three people who are considered armed and dangerous.

A spokesperson for the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office reports there was some sort of verbal exchange prior to the shooting on the highway just south of Plumas Lake Boulevard.

Multiple shots were fired from a gold Ford Focus toward a white vehicle.

A man who was sitting in the backseat of the white vehicle was shot and later died at the scene of the shooting. Another passenger was injured and transported to a local hospital.

The driver was uninjured.

#BREAKING: CHP officials confirm one man is dead tonight after a shooting involving two vehicles on Highway 70 in Yuba County. Police say the man was in the backseat of a white car when another car driving alongside fired multiple shots. He was pronounced dead. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/vmk8tnf0Po — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) May 23, 2019

The victims’ identities have not been reported. They were headed toward Sacramento from Chico when the shooting occurred, according to the sheriff’s spokesperson.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the three people in the Ford Focus were last seen heading north on the highway from Feather River Road. Their car has tinted windows.

SR-70 SOUTHBOUND CLOSED AT PLUMAS LAKE FOR POLICE ACTIVITY. Avoid the area, there is no known time of when the roadway will be open. As you exit the freeway at Plumas lake you can turn right onto river oaks and follow the road past the closure and access SR-70 southbound. pic.twitter.com/I4nE23awIL — CHP Valley Division (@CHP_Valley) May 23, 2019

The CHP has released very few details about who they are looking for. The driver has been described as a white or Hispanic male with short, brown hair. His passengers are a white or Hispanic male with a ponytail and a black male with braided hair.

Caltrans says they will provide an update on the closure around 10 p.m. When exiting the freeway at Plumas Lake, drivers have been told by the CHP that they can turn right onto River Oaks Boulevard and follow the road past the closure.

If you see the people involved you are asked to call 911 immediately.