Police: Four Midtown Sacramento Homes Targeted by Thieves in Four-Hour Window

MIDTOWN SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento police are investigating a string of burglaries targeting midtown Sacramento homeowners.

The rash of break-ins happened late last week.

It was an unexpected sight for longtime midtown homeowner Debra Marcus.

"He or she just came right in, pulled open the slider," Marcus told FOX40.

Marcus was at home while her husband, Barry, was asleep in another room Thursday night. That's when she says their dog started barking "consistently."

She went to check the house and that's when she noticed an open window inside her kitchen.

"I walked out to an open door and then I look out on the deck that's off the kitchen and I see a lot of items from my window sill right there in the kitchen," Debra Marcus said.

"Somebody had gone up the back stairs, slid the door open and was rummaging around," Barry Marcus said.

The couple found no one inside but they called the police, who immediately came out to investigate.

The following day, Debra said she noticed her purse was missing, along with a computer and a hard drive left on the kitchen counter.

But their home wasn’t the only one targeted that night.

Sacramento police say they received up to four reports of possible break-ins near midtown Sacramento's D and 20th streets all within a four-hour time span.

"You feel so violated whenever anyone breaks into your house or steals something from you," said neighbor Rod Mackenzie.

Mackenzie lives across the street from the Marcus family. He said thieves have also targeted his home in recent days.

"For me, it doesn’t concern me too much but I’m concerned about my wife," he explained.

As police continue to investigate they are searching for a person of interest described as a male wearing light-colored pants and a dark top.

In the meantime, the Marcus family said they were making changes to keep their home safe.

If you know who may be responsible contact police.