SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento County Fair is right around the corner.

FOX40 got a sneak peek at what the fair is offering this year, including its famous dog show.

"We usually look for dogs nobody wants," said dog rescuer and trainer Deirani Collazo. "The annoying, high energy, couch chewing, won't leave me alone dogs and then we just get all that energy and we channel it in all these sports."