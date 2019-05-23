13 Stockton Gang Members Arrested in Monthslong Investigation

STOCKTON — Thirteen members of a Stockton street gang have been arrested following a monthslong investigation.

The Stockton Police Department reports the investigation into the East Side Crips began in January with the help of the California Department of Justice and the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators say East Side Crips gang members have been responsible for numerous criminal activities in Stockton, including homicide, attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, illegal weapon trafficking and human trafficking.

Search warrants were served at 10 locations throughout Stockton Thursday. In all, eight firearms, 6 pounds of marijuana, just under a pound of methamphetamine and 15 grams of cocaine were discovered.

The following suspects were arrested over the course of the investigation:

Kevin Hart, 25, for weapons, receiving stolen property and gang charges

Raymello Brown, 24, for weapons, receiving stolen property, human trafficking and gang charges

Kamaryn Hart, 19, for weapons, receiving stolen property, human trafficking and gang charges

Keyth Hart, 24, for weapons, receiving stolen property and gang charges

Isabel Soto, 22, for weapons and gang charges

Jornail Hillery, 29, for robbery, weapon, narcotics, gang and conspiracy charges

Mister Lee, 22, for human trafficking, weapons, narcotics, gang and conspiracy charges

Marika McNeal, 27, for human trafficking, false impersonation and gang charges

Adrian Tyson, 42, for weapons, accessory after the fact and gang charges

Charles Frazier, 24, parole violation

Marlon Leslie, 21, for four misdemeanor warrants

“I want other individuals and groups to know that if you continue to commit acts of violence in our community, especially gun violence and human trafficking, you will become the focus of the law enforcement community and be held accountable for your illegal actions,” said Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones in a press release.