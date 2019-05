Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eric is hanging out with Magnolia, an 8-year-old dog in need of a new home.

Name: Magnolia

Age: 8 years old

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier

Sex: Female

Weight: 80 lbs

Staff and volunteer favorite

Participates in shelter playgroups with gentle male dogs

Abandoned at park with two small Chihuahuas

Sweet, low key, loves treats

Low Energy Level: easy breezy, walk around the block

Loves people and napping

Would enjoy watching Netflix on the couch

Waived Adoption fees