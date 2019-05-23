As Paradise Rebuild Begins, PG&E Commits to Underground Power Lines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARADISE -- Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced Wednesday that it will put all electric distribution power lines underground in the Town of Paradise and some of the surrounding areas as the town rebuilds from the Camp Fire.

The announcement was made by Aaron Johnson, vice president of electric operations at PG&E, at a special meeting of the town council.

“As part of our commitment to help this community recover and to harden our electric system to protect against wildfires, PG&E has decided to build our electric distribution system underground in the Town of Paradise and in some of the surrounding areas like parts of Magalia,” Johnson told the council. “We decided to rebuild in this way after a careful review of factors, town planning and safety considerations. This is just one of many ways we are trying to assist communities in their recovery.”

Transmission lines in Paradise will not be part of the project as these lines were not damaged in the fire.

PG&E weighed many factors in its decision, with the goal of reducing wildfire risk, meeting the community’s desire for unobstructed egress and the town’s urban design process helping drive that decision.

The company said Paradise is well suited for the underground build as 74 miles of damaged natural gas lines needs to be replaced. This provides opportunities for joint trenching for both electric and gas infrastructure.

The underground rebuild will occur over five years as engineers work to design a system around the existing water, gas and draining layouts. Road widening will also be a part of this project.

As PG&E rebuilds to underground the “backbone” of power lines serving Paradise it will simultaneously be installing temporary overhead service where needed to meet individual and neighborhood service as people rebuild and as it begins undergrounding electric service.

The cost of this project is not yet known but PG&E says it will come at no additional cost to the town.