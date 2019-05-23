Body Found in Tuolumne County Woods Believed to be Missing Man

TUOLUMNE COUNTY — Tuolumne County investigators believe the body of a missing Jamestown man was found in a wooded area.

Deputies found Jeremy Allen’s 2005 maroon Ford F-150 abandoned in the area of Fir Drive and Mountain View Road in Sonora Wednesday afternoon, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

Around a dozen miles away from his pickup truck, investigators found what they believe to be the 44-year-old’s body near a forest road off Old Buchanan Mine Road.

The sheriff’s office reports the death was deemed suspicious by investigators.

An autopsy will help positively identify the body and cause of death.

In the meantime, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Investigation Division has asked anyone with information about Allen or the body to call 209-694-2900.