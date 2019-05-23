Country Music Artists Come Together at Benefit Concert for Fallen Officer Natalie Corona

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUSA -- During a night of celebration and remembrance Thursday, hundreds of people came together to honor and pay tribute to fallen Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona and others who died in the line of duty.

Merced Corona told FOX40 some days are still hard four months after losing his daughter, Natalie. The rookie Davis police officer was killed on the job in January.

Corona said just seeing the love and support people still have for Natalie makes the hard days a bit easier.

"This means the world to us," he said.

Hundreds of people from across Northern California gathered in Colusa to celebrate Natalie's life and ensure that her legacy forever lives on.

"We can honor not only Natalie but also the officers that have died in the line of duty, and also those people that are serving, those officers that are serving in uniform," Corona said.

Half a dozen country music artists donated their time to a benefit concert in Natalie Corona’s name.

"I think when you get a bunch of people together like this it shows you that a lot of people do care," said Johnny Owens.

Owens is the son of country music legend Buck Owens. He said it was a privilege to perform at such an event.

"If you do it for the money, then you’re doing it for the wrong reason," Johnny Owens said. "You're doing it because, for one, you love music. But you're doing it for the cause and to help more awareness, and things of that nature."

The benefit concert was not only to remember Officer Corona but all officers who lost their lives while serving.

It's a cause true to the heart of country music artist Gregor Ross.

"I've got a lot of friends that are actually ... they're officers. One of my good friends, he's CHP. So this means quite a bit, personally, to me," he said.

While the Corona family can’t bring their daughter back, they feel that a piece of her is still with them thanks to the continued support from their community.

"She was so important to us. It’s been a just blessing that she touched that many hearts," Merced Corona said.

All of Thursday night's proceeds will go to the Natalie Corona Fund For Local Charity.