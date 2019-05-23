Davis Senior High School Farm Animals Injured in Possible Senior Prank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- Animals were let out of pens managed by Future Farmers of America students at Davis Senior High School and many believe it was all part of a senior prank.

Overnight, doors were glued shut, a stone pillar was rammed and trees were ripped out that had just been replanted after a vandalism spree last year.

"It's just not like putting toilet paper in trees like they did last year. It's, like, a living animal," said FFA student Tiffany Johnson.

C.J. Gruneler was one of the students who rushed to campus Thursday to find his Hampshire pig, Profit, had been moved from the barn to the school gym and left to run around loose mixing with chickens, goats and other pigs in the process.

Profit and her regular pen-mate were found injured.

"I was super sad and angry this morning," Johnson told FOX40. "I broke down because I just was scared about if she was going to be OK or not."

Students selling eggs from their hens couldn't make scheduled deliveries Thursday because the hens were too hyped up by what happened.

"They put their heart and soul into it and, you know, so it's been tough," said agriculture teacher Alex Hess.

"Right now we don't have information about who did the destruction," said DJUSD spokesperson Maria Clayton. "Davis Senior High and all of Davis Joint Unified School District really is about helping students achieve to be their best and I think what we saw last night is definitely people who were not acting at their best."

Dozens of animals were left alone for hours on the gym floor, leading to hours of clean up and hours of repairs in the barn, where a pipe was broken.

"I just want to know who did this," Gruneler said.