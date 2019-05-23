Exploring the Power of Community in ’26 Pebbles’

Posted 11:08 AM, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:07AM, May 23, 2019

Eric is out at DDSO Parkway Theatre getting a preview of the "26 Pebbles" play, an exploration of the power of community in the face of unimaginable tragedy

 

On December 14, 2012, 20-year-old Adam Lanza fatally shot 20 children and 6 adult staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, CT. The tragedy captured the attention — and broke the hearts — of the entire nation. These 26 innocent deaths — referred to by one Newtown resident as 'pebbles thrown into a pond' — created ripples and vibrations that were felt across the country."

 

