LODI — A fiery crash involving on Interstate-5 has prompted lane closures Thursday morning.

CHP said eight vehicles, including two big rigs, were involved. One person has been confirmed dead.

The crash happened west of Lodi on northbound I-5 between the Eight Mile Road and Flag City exits.

Traffic is being diverted at the Eight Mile Road exit.

There is no estimated reopening time.

#Trafficalert INTERSTATE 5 CLOSURE: Due to a series of vehicle collisions, some involving big rigs, NB I-5 is CLOSED from Eight Mile Road to State Route 12. All traffic is being diverted off the roadway at Eight Mile. There is no ETO for opening I-5, so plan on extra travel time. pic.twitter.com/xvsNDzbWOV — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) May 23, 2019