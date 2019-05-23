Sacramento Attorney Known for Filing ADA Lawsuits Indicted for Filing False Tax Returns

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento-area attorney known for suing thousands of small businesses for Americans With Disabilities Act violations was charged Thursday with three counts of filing a false tax return.

Federal prosecutors say Scott Johnson, 57, named himself a plaintiff in the lawsuits.

The indictment alleges that Johnson did not claim money from lawsuit settlements on his taxes from 2012 to 2014.

Monetary settlements from lawsuits are taxable unless they were “paid on account of personal physical injury or physical sickness,” according to the Small Business Job Protection Act of 1996.

If convicted, Johnson faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count.