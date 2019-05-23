It's almost summer (AKA tank top season) so Mae and Pedro are picking up some arm workout tips from fitness trainer Susanna Kalnes.
Sun’s Out, Guns Out: Workout Tips for Arms
-
Dumbbell Workouts
-
Kohl’s Is Shrinking Stores and Leasing Out the Extra Space to Planet Fitness
-
Mini Band Workouts
-
20th California Family Fitness Opens in Arden-Arcade Area
-
Self-Defense Basics That Could Save Your Life
-
-
Heart Health Month: Simple Lifestyle Changes for a Healthy Heart
-
In Your Neighborhood: Loomis
-
Woman Becomes First Licensed Pilot Without Arms
-
Officials: Three Family Members with Measles Went to Auburn Fitness Club
-
Total Health and Fitness Expo Preview
-
-
Posture Pet Peeves and How to Fix Them
-
Purging Toxic Relationships
-
Tracking Your Health at Dexafit