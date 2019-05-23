Three Arrested for Robbery, Deadly Beating in Isleton

ISLETON — Investigators have arrested and charged three people after a man was beaten in Isleton back in February and later died from his injuries.

On Feb. 10, a pedestrian was injured in Isleton in what was initially reported as a hit-and-run, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. California Highway Patrol officers arrived at the scene and found the victim, Steven Schmidt, but they were unable to find any evidence of a crash.

Schmidt was taken to a hospital, where he died nearly a month later.

During their investigation, the sheriff’s office determined Schmidt had actually been beaten and robbed back in February by Etuate “Horse” Faiva, Manuel “Lil Manny” Hook and Antoinette Jiminez.

The sheriff’s office reports Jiminez was arrested Thursday and charged with robbery.

Faiva and Hook were already in custody at the Contra Costa County Jail for unrelated charges. They will be transported to the Sacramento County Main Jail and Faiva will face murder charges while Hook will be charged with robbery.