Victim’s Family Calls for 3 Men to Turn Themselves In after Deadly Highway 70 Shooting

YUBA COUNTY — Deputies continued their search Thursday in Yuba County for three suspects who were in a car that opened fire on another vehicle on Highway 70 at Plumas Lake.

“You guys killed an innocent man that didn’t deserve it,” said Jesseida Escobar. “Turn yourselves in because it’s not fair.”

Escobar was addressing the men who killed her husband, 36-year-old Alejandro Escobar, a father to three children.

Wednesday night, Alejandro Escobar was coming back home to Sacramento with his two nephews after a long day working construction.

“He works from all the way to Chico to come out here to support his family,” Jesseida Escobar explained.

His wife said he was asleep in the backseat of his nephew’s white Acura Coupe when a gold sedan with three men in it came up and opened fire.

Another passenger was also shot and has since been released from the hospital while the driver was uninjured.

“It was the same vehicle that’s been following them for a couple of days,” Jesseida Escobar said.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office reports the two drivers originally got into an argument earlier in Marysville.

Jesseida Escobar claims it’s because that car was following her nephews all week.

“‘Why do you keep following us?'” she said, describing the interaction in Marysville. “‘We’re not doing nothing wrong. We’re on our way home from work,’ and all that stuff. And then I guess they didn’t like what they said and just started shooting.”

Before leaving work, Escobar had just called his 14-year-old daughter, Maria.

“Ad he said, ‘OK, I’m on my way home. I love you guys,'” Maria Guadalupe Texis said. “Those were like his last words, basically saying, ‘I love you.’ It’s crazy I have to see my dad gone.”

While Yuba County sheriff’s deputies search for the suspects, Escobar’s family hopes the men do the right thing.

“There’s not a whole lot to go on but they do have a couple of potential leads that they’re investigating today,” said Leslie Carvah with the sheriff’s office.

“Please have a heart and turn yourself in,” said Escobar’s sister-in-law, Jessica Blakley.

Jesseida Escobar said her 4-year-old son still didn’t know about his father’s death on Thursday.

“He’s already asking about his dad. He’s like, ‘Mommy, where’s daddy?'” she told FOX40. “How am I going to explain to a 4-year-old that his dad is gone?”

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any tips from the public while they search for the suspects.

If you would like to donate to the family you can do so via their Facebook fundraiser.