ROSEVILLE -- The Roseville Fire Department invited city leaders and members of the media to spend a day in the life of a firefighter.
Video: City Leaders, Media Invited to be Firefighters for a Day
-
Oakdale Nears End of Agreement With Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District
-
Dozens Killed as Huge Explosion Rips Apart Chinese Chemical Plant
-
Dubai Denies There Were Plans for R. Kelly Concert
-
Report: Sacramento 5th Most Polluted City in the U.S.
-
Firefighter Still Searching for Owner of Photo Found at Ground Zero
-
-
Several City Leaders Seek Restraining Order Against Man who Disrupted Sacramento Meetings
-
Trade Row Deepens as China Ups Tariffs On $60B in US Goods
-
Roseville Focuses on Building More Affordable Housing
-
Firefighter Sues to Keep Beard, Says He Grew it Because He’s a Born-Again Christian
-
Owner Vows to Reopen after Fire Damages Popular Suisun City Greek Restaurant
-
-
Program Has Students Painting Large Mural in Downtown Roseville
-
Demonstrators Protest Outside School District after Racist Graffiti Found
-
North Korea Confirms Leader Kim Jong Un on Train to Summit