Fueling Up for Your Summer Travel Plans

Today is the unofficial start of the summer travel season.

According to AAA, nearly 43 million Americans will start their summers with a memorial day weekend getaway.

Nearly 38 million of them will go on a road trip.

But, before you pack up your bags, you might want to think about the gas that will fuel your vacation.

Nationwide, gas prices have already begun creeping up, and as the summer demand kicks in. According to the National Household Travel Survey, the average summer long-distance trip is 284 miles one-way. That’s a lot of gas and considering that the national average for a gallon of regular is around $2.87 (California’s average is over $4), it’s a lot of money, too.

This morning at 6:45, FOX40 will talk with American Petroleum Institute‘s vice president, Frank Macchiarola, about ways to maximize your fuel efficiency and cut cost at the pump.